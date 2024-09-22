Zach Neto has 2 homers, 6 RBIs to lead Angels to 9-8 win over Astros

Zach Neto hit two home runs and drove in six, and the Los Angeles Angels came from behind twice to beat the Houston Astros 9-8 on Sunday.

The Angels trailed 4-0 in the sixth before scoring two runs in back-to-back innings, and then took the lead in the eighth on a solo shot from Neto. The Astros responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning before the Angels had a four-run ninth.

Leading 9-6, Jose Quijada gave up a pair of RBI singles to Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini, making it a one-run game. The Angels called on Guillo Zuniga to close it out. He struck out Jeremy Pena with the tying run on third base. It was Zuniga's second save of the season. Brock Burke (2-1) got the win.

Houston (85-71) begins a three-game series with Seattle (80-76) on Monday and has a chance to clinch the AL West with a win in that series.

The Angels loaded the bases against Astros closer Josh Hader in the ninth. Taylor Ward drew a game-tying walk before Neto ripped a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to drive in three more.

This was Hader's fourth blown save this season. Hader (8-8) gave up four runs on three hits, walked two and struck out none in 1/3 innings.

Neto cut the lead in half in the sixth with a two-run shot in his second career multi-home run game.

Houston's Spencer Arrighetti gave up two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out six in six innings in a no decision.

Griffin Canning gave up four runs on six hits, walked three and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered in the fifth inning. It was the 20th homer of the season for Altuve, who also has 22 stolen bases this season, giving him his first 20-20 season since 2017.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Jordyn Adams was out of the lineup for a third-straight game due to right knee soreness. Angels manager Ron Washington considers his status still day-to-day.

Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez exited the game in the third inning with a right knee contusion. … OF Chas McCormick, on the injured list since Sept. 11 with a fractured right hand, will swing a bat on Monday. … OF Ben Gamel (fractured left fibula) is likely done for the season, according to Astros General Manager Dana Brown.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA) faces Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA) in the series opener on Monday night at home.

Angels: After an off day, RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) will face White Sox RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA) in the series opener on Tuesday in Chicago.