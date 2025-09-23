Watch CBS News
San Bernardino County man accused of sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings

Dean Fioresi
A San Bernardino County man was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings over several years, according to authorities. 

In a news release shared on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies said that they had been investigating multiple reports of sexual assault involving minors between the ages of 5 and 14. 

"During the course of the investigation, three victims positively identified Julio Cesar Vega Medina as the individual who sexually assaulted them," the release said. 

Medina, 52, of Yucca Valley, was arrested on Sept. 17 at around 9:10 a.m. when a warrant was served at his residence, deputies said. 

screenshot-2025-09-23-at-11-23-49-pm.png
Julio Cesar Martinez, 52, of Yucca Valley. He was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings over several years.  San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

While they conducted the search warrant, deputies found additional evidence that also linked Medina to the sexual assault of a minor that occurred in 2012 in Gardena. 

"Detectives later determined Gardena Police Department had an active felony warrant for Medina's arrest in connection with that case, which was listed under one of his many aliases," the release said. 

Investigators believe that several of the incident took place at a private residence in Yucca Valley, where Medina "played part in religious gatherings."

They released a list of his known aliases, which included: Julio Calzada-Vega, Julio Calzada, Julio Vega Calzada, Julio Medina, Julio Cesar Vega, and Julio Cesar Vega Medina.

Medina was booked and remains jailed without bail. The Gardena Police Department has also placed a hold on him for their ongoing investigation, SBSD deputies said. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (760) 366-4175. 

