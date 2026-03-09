San Bernardino County teen arrested for assaulting classmate with airsoft gun

A San Bernardino County teenager was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a classmate with an airsoft gun, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Yucaipa Police Station were contacted by a social worker at Loma Linda University Medical Center at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after learning that a victim had "received injuries from an assault that occurred at school earlier in the day," a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

"Through investigation, detectives learned the suspect struck the victim several times causing significant injuries," the release said.

Deputies also received a report from a parent about an hour after their investigation began, who shared a photograph on social media that allegedly depicted the student holding a firearm, which appeared to have been taken inside a bathroom at the school, according to the release.

"Deputies and school officials identified the juvenile, depicted holding the firearm, as the same suspect who had assaulted the victim," deputies said.

On Saturday, deputies served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, where they located the gun shown in the photograph, which they determined to be an airsoft gun. The suspect was also arrested and booked into juvenile hall for battery with serious bodily injury, deputies said.

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact SBSD's Yucaipa Station at (909) 918-2305.