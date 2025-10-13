Young fan relentlessly cheers on Dodgers during NLDS thriller

A young fan turned into a huge hype man for the Los Angeles Dodgers during their 11-inning win against the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

Nine-year-old Dallas Perez spent nearly every second on his feet and leading chants during the NL Division Series thriller.

"I knew it was going to be a great game from the first or second because I saw both pitchers having their game," he said.

In his fourth-ever Dodger game, Dallas wanted to be the loudest fan in the stands. Other fans noticed the kid's unrelenting spirit and stamina, which continued as the two teams went into extra innings.

"At times, the crowd was still quiet and he wouldn't give it up or just keep getting them going," Dallas' dad Juan Perez said.

When the Dodgers sealed their victory in the 11th inning, the crowd went wild and celebrated with Dallas, calling him the team's good luck charm.

"Everybody was just like, 'We won because of you,'" Dallas recalled. "Everybody was giving me high-fives and carrying me, and it was just so cool."

Dallas' mom Natalie Marie Perez shared her son's tireless cheering on social media, where it received tens of thousands of likes. The Dodgers even saw the post and told the young fan that the win was for him. When the family got home, Dallas wrote down everything he experienced in his journal.

"His journal entry this weekend, it was titled 'The Best Day of My Life,'" Dallas' mom said.

With the team playing the NL Champion Series opener in Milwaukee, Dallas' family gathered together to cheer on their favorite team from home. The young fan hopes he'll get to attend a game at Dodger Stadium during the team's playoff run.