Yeboah's brace helps Minnesota United draw with LA Galaxy, 2-2

Kelvin Yeboah scored two goals for Minnesota United but LA Galaxy answered each time as the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Yeboah scored first, his right-footed shot from the center of the box giving Minnesota a short-lived 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Seven minutes later Christian Ramírez got the Galaxy even when he connected on a header from the center of the box.

The score remained 1-1 deep into the second half. In the 87th minute, Yeboah scored on a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Again, the lead didn't last long. Emiro Garces scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 90th minute. The assist on the free kick came from Miguel Berry.

Minnesota had nine shots on goal to LA's four.

The tie denied Minnesota United (2-1-2) the club's 100th regular-season win since joining MLS in 2017.

Defending champion LA Galaxy has not won a match this season. The Galaxy (0-3-2) defeated Minnesota 6-2 in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference semifinals last season.

Both teams play at home in their next matches on Saturday. Minnesota takes on Real Salt Lake and LA faces Orlando.