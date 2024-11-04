World Series champ Kiké Hernández is serving chicken at Raising Cane's

Dodgers World Series champ Kiké Hernández is taking a break from the baseball diamond and serving chicken at Raising Cane's in Alhambra on Monday.

Hernández will fill in as fry cook and cashier at the fast-food chain from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., giving fans a chance to get their chicken and greet the Dodgers star.

His teammate Mookie Betts worked a shift at the Valley Boulevard Raising Cane's location back in March, where swarms of customers dressed in Dodgers blue lined up for a chance to be served by Betts. Raising Cane's partnered with Betts' 5050 Foundation, donating $100K to the foundation.

Hernández is still riding the victory high, as he celebrated his second career World Series win last week, followed by a parade attended by thousands of elated Dodgers fans.

The Puerto Rican-born Hernández has been with Major League Baseball since 2014 and has played every position except catcher, spending most of his time in the outfield and at second base.

Hernández has spent eight seasons with the Dodgers, from 2015 to 2017, then again in 2023 and 2024. He became a free agent following the 2023 season and re-signed with the Dodgers for the 2024 season.

It's a sea of Dodgers blue, as fans line up at the Alhambra Raising Cane's for a chance to get their chicken served by World Series champ Kiké Hernández. KCAL News