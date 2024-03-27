Watch CBS News
Local News

Dodgers fans swarm Los Angeles Raising Cane's to meet Mookie Betts

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Hundreds lined up at an Alhambra Raising Cane's Wednesday morning, and not just for the chicken.

Fans dressed in Dodger blue surrounded the restaurant fast food chain, for their chance to be served by the Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

Ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball home opener, the Dodgers shortstop is serving chicken fingers instead of hits as he works his pre-game shift, for charity.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Betts will work the drive-thru and front counter at Cane's on Valley Boulevard and New Avenue. 

Raising Cane's is partnering with Betts for the fan meet-and-greet, and donating $100K to Betts' 5050 Foundation.

The 5050 Foundation works to build sports programs at inner city schools, giving youth physical, mental, financial and nutrition education. 

The Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Thursday's home opener at Dodger Stadium.

raising-canes.jpg
Dodgers fans surround Raising Cane's in Alhambra for a chance to meet Mookie Betts as he raises funds for his 5050 Foundation. KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 10:07 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.