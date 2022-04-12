Woman zip-tied during home invasion robbery in Stanton

A home-invasion robbery in Stanton, where a woman was reportedly bound, is under investigation by Orange County sheriff's investigators.

The robbery, which was reported to Stanton Police Services deputies at about 5:20 a.m., took place at a home in the 8100 block of Stanford Avenue.

Authorities released few details about the robbery, other than to say that investigators and its crime lab remain at the scene to process evidence. Sources tell CBSLA that a woman was zip-tied and her head covered with a beanie during the robbery.

Cash and jewelry were reportedly taken. It's not clear if any injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call sheriff's dispatch center at (714) 647-7000.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.