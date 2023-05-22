Woman wounded during shooting in Long Beach

A woman was wounded during a shooting that stemmed from some sort of fight late Saturday evening in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the altercation began at around 10:45 p.m. when two women in separate vehicles pulled alongside each other near Webster Avenue and Spring Street. Both women eventually got out of their cars and began fighting in the road, police said.

"During the fight, occupants of both vehicles fired guns at one another, striking the victim," said LBPD. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived."

Investigators located evidence of a shooting in the area, including bullet casings and strike marks.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after suffering injuries to the upper body that are not considered to be life-threatening.