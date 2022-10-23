Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Woman wanted in connection with deadly stabbing in Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 23)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 23) 02:57

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton, police said. 

The incident unfolded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Essey Avenue. 

The victim described as a man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was believed to be a female. 

No further details were immediately available. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.