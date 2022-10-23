Woman wanted in connection with deadly stabbing in Compton

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton, police said.

The incident unfolded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Essey Avenue.

The victim described as a man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was believed to be a female.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.