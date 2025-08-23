Watch CBS News
Woman shot, killed inside bus near LAX

Austin Turner
/ KCAL News

A shooting aboard a bus late Friday night in South Los Angeles left a woman dead, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man, about 20, and an 18-year-old woman were involved in a confrontation inside of a LA Metro bus around 10:47 p.m.

At one point during that confrontation, the man allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the woman in the chest.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her identity is yet to be revealed publicly.

The LA Metro confirmed in a statement that the incident took place on Metro Bus Line 115 near LAX.

"Metro extends its sympathies to the victim's family and friends and thanks the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments for their prompt response," the statement reads.  

LAPD couldn't confirm whether a suspect had been apprehended as of 5 a.m. Saturday. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

