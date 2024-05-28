Woman shot and killed while sitting inside boyfriend's car in Compton

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 59-year-old woman while she was sitting inside her boyfriend's car in Compton.

The shooting happened around 10:57 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of South Holly Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Police said the victim, Beverly Wilkins, was sitting inside a parked car outside her mother's home when someone pulled up and fired multiple shots into the car.

Wilkins was shot hit three times and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Beverly Wilkins, 59, was shot and killed while sitting inside her boyfriend's car in Compton. Rosie Wilkins

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who drove off after the shooting.

KCAL talked with the victim's mother, who said she is still in disbelief that her daughter is gone.

"She was always willing to help people. She had her mischievous ways, but she still was a good girl," Rosie Wilkins, mother of victim.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.