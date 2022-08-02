Woman sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Torrance

Police arrested a man Monday night after a Torrance woman was injured after allegedly being sexually assaulted while walking her dogs early Sunday Morning.

According to the Torrance Police Department, the attack happened on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street. The woman fought the suspect but was badly injured, according to police.

Officers said they made an arrest in the case around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 190th Street and Anza Avenue in Torrance. However, they are not releasing additional information on the suspect at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)