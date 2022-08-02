Watch CBS News
Woman sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Torrance

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Police arrested a man Monday night after a Torrance woman was injured after allegedly being sexually assaulted while walking her dogs early Sunday Morning. 

According to the Torrance Police Department, the attack happened on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street. The woman fought the suspect but was badly injured, according to police. 

Officers said they made an arrest in the case around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 190th Street and Anza Avenue in Torrance. However, they are not releasing additional information on the suspect at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 8:50 PM

