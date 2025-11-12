Woman who led police pursuit from Ventura County into Mexico is charged with 2 felonies

The woman who allegedly stole a minivan from a Thousand Oaks sober living home and led police on a multi-county pursuit into Mexico is facing two felony charges.

A 29-year-old Simi Valley resident who was residing in the sober living home faces felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and felony evading of a peace officer with reckless disregard for public safety.

On the morning of Nov. 10, a gray 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan was reported stolen from a sober living home, and deputies located the van shortly after at an intersection in Simi Valley.

The driver refused to stop, initiating a police pursuit on the 118 Freeway while reaching speeds up to 90 mph, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit moved into Los Angeles County, with Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies following the suspect along the southbound 405 Freeway.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as it continued along the 405 freeway into Orange and San Diego counties. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit was terminated by the CHP in the immediate area of the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Nov. 11, the following day, the suspect had reentered the U.S. and turned herself in.

Detectives from the East County Investigations Bureau responded to the CHP San Diego Office and took custody of the suspect. She was booked into the Ventura County Jail, with her bail set at $50,000.

The 29-year-old woman is set to be arraigned on Nov. 13.