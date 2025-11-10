Police in pursuit of allegedly stolen minivan in West Los Angeles

Authorities were in pursuit of a driver behind the wheel of a minivan in West Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the woman allegedly stole the vehicle at the 1900 block of East Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks, and the pursuit began around 10:53 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was going southbound on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood as of 11:24 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., the pursuit moved to the Del Rey area. The person was driving erratically at times.

At about 11:38 a.m., an officer with the CHP stool on the northbound lanes of the 405, which had been temporarily shut down, in Inglewood, in order to throw a spike strip onto the southbound lanes. The woman appeared to veer to the right to avoid the strip.

At 11:53 a.m., the driver crossed into Orange County. By 12:15 p.m., the driver crossed onto the southbound 5 Freeway into Mission Viejo and later near Camp Pendleton, meaning the pursuit had spanned more than 100 miles.

The driver crsosed into Oceanside in San Diego County around 12:40 p.m., making the incident a four-county pursuit.

It's not yet known if any occupants were in the vehicle besides the driver.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.