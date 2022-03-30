Woman on balcony killed in El Sereno drive-by shooting

Woman shot to death on balcony in El Sereno

A woman standing on an apartment balcony in El Sereno was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Hyde Street at 10:25 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was standing on a balcony when a car pulled up and a gunman opened fire on the building, police said.

The woman was struck in the neck. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

At least one suspect was in custody, police confirmed to CBSLA.

There was no word regarding whether the woman was targeted, or if the shooting was random in nature.

The suspect vehicle was only described as a black car with tinted windows. It's unclear if the shooting was captured on security video.