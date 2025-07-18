Watch CBS News
Woman killed in South Los Angeles shooting

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A woman was shot and killed in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of West 87th Street at about 8:53 p.m. 

Deputies found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

She's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.

