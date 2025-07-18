Woman killed in South Los Angeles shooting

A woman was shot and killed in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of West 87th Street at about 8:53 p.m.

Deputies found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

She's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.