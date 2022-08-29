Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Westmont area of South LA

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed woman walking in a crosswalk in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles.

(credit: CBS)

The 45-year-old woman was found not breathing at Western Avenue and 92nd Street just before 9 p.m. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

A handicap walker was found discarded on the edge of the intersection, but it's unclear if the woman had been using it.

Police say the vehicle that hit the woman was driving southbound on Western Avenue when it hit her, then sped off. No arrests have been made, and police did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.