UCLA student killed after crash splits car in half on 101 Freeway in North Hollywood

March 24, 2022. CBSLA

A 20-year-old Pasadena woman and UCLA student was killed in a violent wreck on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood early Thursday morning that split a car in half.

The crash occurred on the eastbound 101 Freeway, where it turns into the southbound 101 Freeway, at the Tujunga Avenue offramp at about 2 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, the woman and sole occupant of the car was driving on the eastbound 101 Freeway, headed towards the 134 Freeway, when she suddenly swerved back towards the lanes of the 101.

She lost control, struck a guardrail, and her car split in half. A second car that was traveling by at the time struck her vehicle as well.

The woman was ejected and died at the scene. She was identified by the L.A. County coroner's office as Sera Aintablian. CBSLA confirmed that she was a student at UCLA.

The two occupants of the second car were rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries.

A crash on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood, Calif., which left a woman dead. March 24, 2022. (CBSLA)

"I've been looking at crashes for 20 years, and we've seen some horrific instances, but half the car on the freeway, half the car off the freeway, it was devastating," said photojournalist Howard Raishbrook, who came upon the crash.

Raishbrook immediately ran over to the victim and began CPR.

"I had to try something, I mean I know it's a dangerous situation, cars still flying past, I could smell gasoline, car's in half, it was kind of on a dark corner," Raishbrook said. "Do I try? Yes. Do I risk it? I tried."

Meanwhile, the victim's boyfriend had been on the phone with her shortly before the wreck. He was worried, so he drove to the area and arrived at the crash scene.

"The shock, no one reacts well when they found out a loved one has passed away," CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty told reporters. "You go through the stages of grief, and he's gone through many of them already, and he's at the point of understanding what's going on."

The southbound 101 Freeway and the Tujunga Boulevard offramp were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened.