Woman fatally shot in Long Beach

A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Row, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Despite attempts by first responders to perform life-saving tactics, the woman died at the scene.

As they investigated the incident, detectives determined that the suspect and victim are believed to know each other. They are still working to discover a motive.

After some time, a male suspect turned himself in to authorities in Paramount.

He was detained and held for questioning by Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives.

There was no further information available.