Woman, child hurt in Pico Rivera dog attack

A woman and child were wounded in an alleged dog attack in Pico Rivera Sunday night.

The purported attack occurred at a home in the 9600 block of Homebrook Street at approximately 10:15 p.m.

A woman and a child were both taken to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed L.A. County Animal Care and Control officers walking a dog to a truck.

The details of the attack were not immediately confirmed.