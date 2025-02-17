Woman arrested for possible DUI after deadly crash in Anaheim

Police in Anaheim arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence during a deadly car crash over the weekend.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Broadway, according to the Anaheim Police Department. It trapped a 56-year-old woman inside of her red crossover SUV. While firefighters were able to extract her from her vehicle, she died at the hospital about an hour after the crash.

Paramedics also took the other driver, 29-year-old Samantha Farris from Buena Park. Based on their investigation, officers believe Farris made a left turn in front of the other driver. Witnesses also said Farris may have been drinking alcohol at a nearby business, according to police.

She was booked for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. She posted bail on Monday after being cleared from the hospital.

As of Monday, prosecutors had not charged her, but officers said they would present the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the deadly crash to contact the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900 or call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS.