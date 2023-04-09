Woman, 32, identified as victim in Pacific Palisades crash

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim killed in a beach-side crash in Pacific Palisades.

The crash unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 17400 block of West Sunday Boulevard. It was there that a car driving south of Pacific Coast Highway slammed into a group of pedestrians and cars parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach.

The crash was so severe, two cars flipped over the small roadside cliff, one landing upside down on the sand and the other ending up in the water.

A 32-year-old woman died at the scene, while six people were taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition, while five are fair-to-moderate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The deceased was identified as Ashleigh Lawrence of Los Angeles.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.