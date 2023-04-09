Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Woman, 32, identified as victim in Pacific Palisades crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

1 dead, suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in Pacific Palisades
1 dead, suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in Pacific Palisades 01:55

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim killed in a beach-side crash in Pacific Palisades. 

The crash unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 17400 block of West Sunday Boulevard. It was there that a car driving south of Pacific Coast Highway slammed into a group of pedestrians and cars parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach. 

The crash was so severe, two cars flipped over the small roadside cliff, one landing upside down on the sand and the other ending up in the water.

flipped-car.jpg

A 32-year-old woman died at the scene, while six people were taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition, while five are fair-to-moderate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The deceased was identified as Ashleigh Lawrence of Los Angeles. 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.