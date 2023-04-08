Drunk driver kills 1 injures 6 in Pacific Palisades crash

Just after midnight, a car traveling east on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades barreled into people and parked cars on Sunset Boulevard, overlooking the beach – killing one person and leaving six others injured.

The 12:45 a.m. Saturday crash was so severe, two cars flipped over the shoulder, one landing upside down on the sand and the other ending up in the water.

One person died, while six people were taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition, while five are fair-to-moderate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving.