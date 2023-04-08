Watch CBS News
Local News

Drunk driver kills 1 injures 6 in Pacific Palisades crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Drunk driver kills 1 injures 6 in Pacific Palisades crash
Drunk driver kills 1 injures 6 in Pacific Palisades crash 01:37

Just after midnight, a car traveling east on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades barreled into people and parked cars on Sunset Boulevard, overlooking the beach – killing one person and leaving six others injured.

The 12:45 a.m. Saturday crash was so severe, two cars flipped over the shoulder, one landing upside down on the sand and the other ending up in the water.

One person died, while six people were taken to the hospital. One person is in serious condition, while five are fair-to-moderate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 6:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.