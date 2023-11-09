Winterize your beauty routine with these 5 must-have products
The cooler temperatures are back and it's time to winterize your beauty and wellness routine.
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend shows us five must-need products to help you get through the season.
- OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, Sephora, $40
- Mad Hippie Triple C Night Cream, MadHippie.com, $32.99
- Particle For Men Face Cream, ParticleForMen.com, $69
- Eczemol OTC Topical Spray, LomaLux.com, $19.99 & $27.99
- Pressed Juicery, Unwind Tonic, $6.95; Unwind Shot, $3.75
