Watch CBS News
Local News

Winterize your beauty routine with these 5 must-have products

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Winterize your beauty and wellness routine: The Go-To Girlfriend
Winterize your beauty and wellness routine: The Go-To Girlfriend 04:48

The cooler temperatures are back and it's time to winterize your beauty and wellness routine.

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend shows us five must-need products to help you get through the season.

  1. OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, Sephora, $40
  2. Mad Hippie Triple C Night Cream, MadHippie.com, $32.99
  3. Particle For Men Face Cream, ParticleForMen.com, $69
  4. Eczemol OTC Topical Spray, LomaLux.com, $19.99 & $27.99
  5. Pressed Juicery, Unwind Tonic, $6.95; Unwind Shot, $3.75
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:44 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.