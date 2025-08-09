Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $4.6 sold at Tarzana liquor store

A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $4.6 million was sold at a Tarzana liquor store on Friday.

The ticket, which matched five of the six numbers necessary to take home the total jackpot worth $166 million, was sold at Spirits World Liquor on Burbank Boulevard, according to the California Lottery.

Had it matched all six numbers, 2, 6, 8, 14, 39 and the Mega number of 12, it would've been the only winning ticket sold and the first in 12 drawings.

Now, without a jackpot winner, the next drawing on Tuesday will be worth approximately $182 million.

Friday's second-place ticket is the second-largest win for non-jackpot winning lottery player in Mega Millions history, following only a $7.7 million draw in 2022.

"In any other state, someone with a ticket matching five numbers would win a fixed prize of at least $2 million, depending on the randomly assigned multiplier. In California, the prizes are all paid on a pari-mutuel basis, which means a winning Mega Millions ticket – even in a 2nd place or lower prize tier – can sometimes earn a much larger prize," said a news release from CA Lottery officials.

The odds of matching all six Mega Millions numbers is 1 in 290,472,336, according to the Mega Millions Consortium. The odds of winning a prize is 1 in 23.