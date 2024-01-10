Wind and snow coming to Southern California Thursday

We are tracking a fast-moving system arriving that will bring strong winds, rain and mountain snow to the region.

This system will arrive tonight and linger into Thursday morning.

Ahead of this winter storm - strong winds will begin over the mountains and deserts this afternoon before reaching the coast and valleys tonight.

This will be more of a wind than rain event. If we do see any rain, it will either be sprinkles or 0.10" or less.

There could be a Winter Weather Advisory issued later today. There isn't one now for our local mountains but there are talks that one could be issued.

Wind:

Strong damaging NW-N winds

High Wind Warning until 12pm Thursday

Ventura Co. Mtns, Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mtns, Santa Clarita Valley, San Bernardino Co. Mtns, Catalina

-West winds 30-40 mph gusts up to 70 mph; isolated gusts up to 80

-Damaging winds will blow down large objects like trees and powerlines.

-Power outages are expected

-Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles

Wind Advisory:

For most areas not under a high wind warning:

(this includes Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Malibu Lake, the 5 corridor, Ventura Co. Beaches,

LA Co. Beaches, Downtown LA, SE Ventura Co. Valleys, San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Valley, Santa Ana mtns, Orange Co. Beaches, Orange Co. Inland communities, Victor Valley, Hesperia, Inland Empire)

LA/Ventura Co.: Advisory until 12pm Thursday; Strong NW winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph

OC: Advisory until 10a Thursday; West winds 15-25 mph gusts up to 45 mph

IE: Advisory until 2pm Thursday; North winds 15-25 mph gusts up to 40 mph

High Deserts: until 10am Thursday; West winds 25-35 mph gust up to 55 mph

Snow:

-Our snow levels will rapidly drop late tonight and we could see icy roads or light snow through the Grapevine/Tejon Pass and other passes.

-Snow levels could get as low as 3000-4000 ft. by Thursday morning.

Snow amounts:

Grapevine/Tejon Pass: 2"-3" likely

Ventura Co. Mtns - 2"-5" above 4000 ft.

LA Co. NW mtns - 2"-5" above 4000 ft.

San Bernardino & Riverside Co. Mtns - 3" or more above 5000 ft.

Mountain Snow:

Hazardous driving and possible delays

Very low wind chills, blowing and drifting snow plus low visibility and slick roads

Significant mountain travel delays likely

Recommended Actions:

Avoid mountain travel Wed-Thurs

Check road conditions

Bring winter emergency supplies in case of road closures/delays

Temps Thursday will be a little cooler but we will see temps slightly warmer for Friday.

Saturday night, another low-pressure system moves inland again and will bring barely anything to Southern California. It's a much weaker system than the one expected tonight.

A weak ridge is expected to bring temps closer to normal for MLK Monday.