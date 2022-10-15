Win or go home for Dodgers in Game 4 of NLDS

After looking invincible for all of the regular season, the Dodgers are one game away from elimination.

After winning a franchise record 111 wins during the season, second most in National League history, the Boys in Blue are on the doorstep of an early and long offseason.

Los Angeles has one more shot to extend the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, who once again kept the Dodgers' offense limited, winning Game 3, 2-1.

The Dodgers will give the ball to left hander Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.87 ERA) to start Game 4. Anderson was extremely successful against the Padres during the regular season, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts.

Anderson should be able to deliver a quality start for the Dodgers in Game 4. The Padres have averaged just 3.3 runs per game against Los Angeles pitchers.

However, the Blue Crew's potent lineup has gone cold this series, especially with runners in scoring position (RISP).

The Dodgers went 0-for-9 with RISP in Game 3 against San Diego on Friday night. With that the Dodgers are now 0-17 with RISP in the last two games of this series. Both evidently resulted in losses.

Here is the team's lineup for Game 4 against right hander Joe Musgrove.

Tonight’s #Dodgers NLDS Game 4 lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/fUhtJ3rPe5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2022

The good news is that shortstop Trea Turner is back in the lineup after appearing to suffer a finger injury late in Game 3. Turner is 4-13 with two home runs for Los Angeles in this series.

The other good thing for the Dodgers in Game 4 is they were successful against San Diego's starter during the regular season. Musgrove (10-7, 2.98 ERA) went 0-2 in three starts against the Boys in Blue this season, posting a 3.63 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 PM PT and will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1.