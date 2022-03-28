Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock draws heated reaction from Hollywood

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

One of the most shocking moments in Oscar history left a stunned Hollywood reeling when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre Sunday night in front of millions of people.

The moment came towards the tail end of the telecast, when Rock -- who was presenting the award for best documentary feature -- made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggested she would be starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane."

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, then lumbered on stage and slapped Rock.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock told the crowd, who initially laughed thinking it was a bit.

Smith returned to his seat, then yell at Rock twice, "keep my wife's name out of your f----- mouth."

Minutes later, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

The incident prompted a flurry of reaction.

"Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian," Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next will smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

"Violence isn't OK," Sophia Bush wrote on Twitter. "Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone's auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

"We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love," Maria Shriver said.

We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 28, 2022

"Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology," Rob Reiner wrote. "There is no excuse for what he did. He's lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bull----."

Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bullshit. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 28, 2022

"I think when they point fun at you, and you're one of the celebrities, it's a little different than if you're the wife of one, but I absolutely don't condone violence of any kind," Jane Seymour told CBSLA on the red carpet of Elton John's Oscar party.

Comedian Tiffani Haddish, who attended the ceremony, had a different take.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me," Haddish told People magazine. "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you."

Meanwhile, Smith's son, Jaden Smith, wrote on Twitter, "And that's how we do it."

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Following the show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted on its Twitter page: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement saying that Rock had declined to pursue any charges against Smith.

Sean "Diddy" Combs briefly addressed the situation when he took the stage immediately after the slapping incident to introduce a 50th anniversary celebration of "The Godfather."

"Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family," he said.