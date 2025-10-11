Riverside County investigators seeking help finding teenage boy's killer

Riverside County investigators are seeking help from the public as they continue to look for the gunman who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wildomar back in May.

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Waite Street at around 10:30 a.m. on May 9, 2025 after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office at the time.

A request for public assistance as RSO investigators try to locate Naythan Vasquez's killer. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Upon arrival, they found 16-year-old Naythan Vasquez and another teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Vasquez was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The second teenager suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Since then, deputies have been unable to locate a suspect connected to the incident. They've asked anyone with additional information on the incident to contact them at (951) 955-2777 or (951) 245-3300.