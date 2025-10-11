Watch CBS News
Riverside County investigators seeking help finding teenage boy's killer

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles




KCAL News

Riverside County investigators are seeking help from the public as they continue to look for the gunman who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wildomar back in May. 

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Waite Street at around 10:30 a.m. on May 9, 2025 after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office at the time. 

document.jpg
A request for public assistance as RSO investigators try to locate Naythan Vasquez's killer.  Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Upon arrival, they found 16-year-old Naythan Vasquez and another teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Vasquez was later pronounced dead, deputies said. 

The second teenager suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Since then, deputies have been unable to locate a suspect connected to the incident. They've asked anyone with additional information on the incident to contact them at (951) 955-2777 or (951) 245-3300. 

