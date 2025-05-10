Teenager killed, another wounded during shooting in Wildomar

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded during a shooting in Wildomar late Friday night.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 210000 block of Waite Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon that had occurred and arrived to find the victim, only described as a teenage boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite attempted life-saving measures from deputies, paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

A second teenage boy was found suffering from one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was also hospitalized.

Investigators have not reported any arrests in connection with the incident, which is being investigated by the sheriff's Central Homicide Unit.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2777.