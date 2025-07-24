Watch CBS News
Whittier police investigate man found shot dead in a vehicle

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Whittier Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a man found in his car with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Police responded around 11:05 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the area of Pickering Avenue and Penn Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Los Angeles County Fire personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Around noon, Aerial footage showed officers investigating a vehicle in the middle of the street, next to a church parking lot.

Police detectives are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Whittier PD at (562) 567-9240.

Whittier police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

