Whittier police investigate man found shot dead in a vehicle

Whittier Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a man found in his car with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Police responded around 11:05 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the area of Pickering Avenue and Penn Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Los Angeles County Fire personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

Around noon, Aerial footage showed officers investigating a vehicle in the middle of the street, next to a church parking lot.

Police detectives are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Whittier PD at (562) 567-9240.

