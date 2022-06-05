Whittier PD officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash in Lynwood

An off-duty Whittier Police Department officer lost his life on Saturday after being involved in a traffic collision in Lynwood.

Officer Lanell Whitfield is believed to be riding his motorcycle when the crash took place at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue. The accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. on Saturday, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Whittier PD announced Whitfield's death late Saturday night on their social media accounts, adding that Whitfield joined the department last October after previously working for the LA County Sheriffs.

Whitfield is survived by his parents. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Whitfield was in his 20s.

"Officer Whitfield was a beloved partner and friend and a dedicated protector of the community,'' the department said.

Witnesses who called 911 said they saw a motorcycle on fire, with a person lying near it.

It's unclear whether someone hit Whitfield from behind or if he collided with another vehicle. No details about the other driver involved have been released at this moment.