Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.

Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.

Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.

In the mountains, snow accumulation was possible Monday night at 6,500 to 7,000 feet, where forecasters predicted 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts up to 20 inches.

Wind gusts of 40 mph are expected Monday in the mountains and high desert, increasing to 55 mph Tuesday. The weather service advised motorists to "prepare for slick roads and wintry travel in the mountains," as well as potential issues along the Grapevine on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach 58 in Pasadena and Santa Clarita and 53 in Lancaster.

The Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing level later this week, with lows of 33, 30 and 31 degrees expected Wednesday through Friday.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County in recent burn-scarred areas from Monday night through Tuesday.

Los Angeles County mountains, Lancaster, Castaic, Palmdale, Pomona, Valencia, Santa Clarita, El Monte, Acton, East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Newhall and Mount Wilson are under flood watches.

Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible in the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County. The areas in the Fish, Route, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, and Lake fires are expected to be affected.

The weather service also issued a flood watch in Orange County for the same period for the Santa Ana mountains and foothills and inland areas including Fullerton, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana.

A drying trend is expected for the latter half of the week.

The wet weather will be accompanied by chillier days and nights. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s in the valleys and the downtown Los Angeles area Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.