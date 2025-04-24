Westminster man charged for allegedly beating dog in Long Beach alley

A Westminster man has been charged with animal cruelty after security cameras showed him viciously attacking his dog in a Long Beach alley.

Alexander Cueva, 28, faces one felony count of animal cruelty with a special allegation of personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon, a leash. Jail records show four previous arrests in Los Angeles County for possession with intent to sell and twice for taking a car without the owner's consent.

He also had an active warrant for a 2021 case in Orange County. He failed to appear for court, prompting authorities to label him a fugitive. He's currently being held without bail for that warrant.

If convicted as charged, Cueva faces four years in prison.

Surveillance cameras captured Cueva pulling a dog through the alley. He only allowed the dog to use its hind legs to hop through the alley, suspending its forelimbs in the air. The man then used the dog's leash to flip it over his shoulder and slammed the animal to the ground. After the violent move, the dog stayed on the ground until the suspect yanked it onto its feet. Cueva kicked the dog when it started walking before hanging his pet over his shoulder.

"To see this level of calculated violence inflicted on a helpless animal is deeply troubling," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "This is the second felony animal cruelty case we've filed this week, and we will not hesitate to bring charges when we see this kind of inexcusable criminal behavior."

His arraignment is scheduled for April 25 at the Long Beach Courthouse. The dog received care from the Long Beach Animal Emergency personnel and is awaiting a foster home.