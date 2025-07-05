Watch CBS News
Westminster man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A man was arrested for robbing a woman at gunpoint in Westminster earlier this week, police said. 

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers were called to the 6500 block of Westminster Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they spoke with the female victim, who told them that a man had held her at gunpoint and demanded money. He then fled from the area on foot with more than $3,000 in cash, police said. 

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance footage from a nearby business, which showed the suspect, whom they identified as 50-year-old Westminster man Jose Luis Carrillo Gonzales, entering a white pickup truck before fleeing the area. 

"At approximately 10:00 PM, officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in the area of Beach Boulevard and Garden Grove Boulevard," Westminster police said in a news release. "A short time later, Gonzales was observed returning to the vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained Gonzales without incident."

Officers said that he was in possession of more than $2,000 in cash, and after obtaining a search warrant for his residence, they found "additional evidence believed to have been used in the robbery."

Gonzales was booked for robbery and assault with a firearm. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department. 

