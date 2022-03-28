Westminster High School student's aide arrested in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl

A Westminster High School student's aide groomed a 16-year-old student before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Zackary Joseph Valenzuela, 22, was arrested March 16 on suspicion of sexual assaulting the girl, who is a student at Westminster High School.

According to Westminster police, Valenzuela allegedly communicated with the girl through social media, then progressed to text messaging. Their relationship soon evolved to meeting at fast food restaurants, police said, then Valenzuela began driving her to get ice cream and to various parks where he allegedly kissed and fondled her.

Eventually, Valenzuela lured the girl to his home, where he sexually assaulted her inside his bedroom, according to Westminster police.

It's unclear if Valenzuela is still working at Westminster High School.

Valenzuela was released three days after his arrest after posting bail, but police say detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who believes they may also be a victim or has more information about his behavior can contact Westminster police at (714) 548-3212.