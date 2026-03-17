1 dead after fire at Westminster home, Orange County firefighters say

One person was killed when a Westminster home was engulfed in flames on Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was reported at around 7:20 p.m. at a house in the 6200 block of Apache Road, firefighters said. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming out of the house and witnesses said that someone was trapped inside.

Despite their best efforts to battle the blaze and locate the person, crews found the victim dead inside the home. They have not yet been publicly identified.

Firefighters also said that an elderly woman was outside the home when they arrived and that she had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames shortly after arrival. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.