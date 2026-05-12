Los Angeles police seek help finding Westlake hit-and-run driver who injured woman in her 60s

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are still looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in her 60s in the Westlake area in April, causing severe injuries.

It happened on April 10 at around 8:50 p.m. when the victim was crossing Olympic Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk, according to a news release from LAPD officials. Police say that an unidentified vehicle driving eastbound through the intersection with Beacon Avenue struck the woman and fled from the area.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, police said.

As their investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with more information to come forward. They did not provide details on the suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone who is able to provide details leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged hit-and-run driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Police asked people who may know more to contact Officer Herrera with the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713.