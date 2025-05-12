Westlake hit-and-run driver crashes into pedestrians, 1 dead

Police are searching for the deadly hit-and-run driver of a red Tacoma truck who crashed into pedestrians just before midnight in Westlake.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 11:50 p.m. Sunday to a traffic collision at the Alvarado Street and 8th Street intersection.

The driver of a red Tacoma truck collided with a blue SUV that was making a left turn at the intersection. According to police, the red truck lost control and crashed into pedestrians on the southwest corner.

Two people were pinned under the truck after the crash and had to be extricated. One victim died from their injuries, and the other is in critical condition. The driver of the red truck ran off, leaving the vehicle at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the blue SUV are in the hospital.

Police are investigating if the red truck ran a red light.

Police are searching for the driver of the red truck that fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run. KCALNews