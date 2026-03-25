Smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks forces temporary shelter-in-place for shoppers

Shoppers at the Westfield Fashion Square shopping mall in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday night were forced to shelter in place due to a smash-and-grab robbery at the Macy's store, police said.

It happened at around 7:10 p.m. at the mall located in the 15000 block of Riverside Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. They said that they were called to the scene for reports of a shooting, but upon arrival, found that it was actually a robbery.

Officers said that three suspects armed with sledgehammers smashed several display cases inside of the Macy's store and stole watches and jewelry before running from the area. They were seen fleeing from the mall in a white Lexus that was heading eastbound on Riverside Drive.

All three of the suspects were wearing masks and had black or grey clothing and blue jeans on when the robbery occurred, police said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for all other shoppers at the mall as the scene unfolded. It was lifted by 8 p.m. and LAPD officers said that there were no injuries reported in the incident.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear exactly how much and what the suspects took off with.