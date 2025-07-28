Watch CBS News
Multiple lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda closed after semi-truck crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Multiple lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda are closed Monday morning after a semi-truck crash. 

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the 91 freeway at the 241 Freeway. The closure is causing a backup up to Main Street in Corona. 

KCAL News has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. 

It is unclear what led up to the crash. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. 

