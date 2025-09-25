Westbound 10 Freeway transition to 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles closed after crash

The westbound 10 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway will be closed for several hours after a crash, affecting the Thursday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert saying officers and crews from Caltrans are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

According to the CHP, a vehicle hit the impact attenuators in the middle of the roadway, causing sand to spread out around 2:46 a.m.

No injuries were reported.