Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound 10 Freeway transition to 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles closed after crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The westbound 10 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway will be closed for several hours after a crash, affecting the Thursday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert saying officers and crews from Caltrans are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

According to the CHP, a vehicle hit the impact attenuators in the middle of the roadway, causing sand to spread out around 2:46 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue