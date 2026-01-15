Watch CBS News
All lanes of westbound 10 Freeway in Ontario closed after crash

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
All lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Ontario are closed on Thursday morning after a crash. 

A Sig Alert has been issued at the 15 Freeway near Etiwanda Avenue.

A CBS LA Next Traffic Alert has been issued to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. Drivers should use alternate routes like the westbound 60 Freeway, the westbound 210 Freeway, Fourth Street and Foothill Boulevard. 

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen. 

