West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Los Angeles County for the first time in 2025

West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were found in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, officials confirmed.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District confirmed the positive samples in a news release on Wednesday. It said as many as six detections were made throughout the county.

The mosquitoes were located in:

Arleta

South El Monte

Valley Glen

Van Nuys

Panorama City

Lake Balboa

"West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito," said Steve Vetrone, GLACVCD Assistant General Manager of Vector Management. "The virus is endemic to Los Angeles County with activity typically increasing during the summer months."

The GLACVCD says Culex mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk, and the public can reduce the threat of West Nile virus by eliminating standing water and ensuring that pools, spas and ponds are properly maintained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

"While we continue to monitor and treat public spaces, we rely on residents to help reduce mosquito breeding in their properties," Vetrone said. "Dumping out standing water and wearing mosquito repellent are simple but powerful ways to stay protected."

West Nile virus, transmitted through mosquito bites, gives symptoms to one in every five infected people. Those symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or skin rashes, the GLACVCD said.