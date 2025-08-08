West Los Angeles slow-speed stolen BMW pursuit suspect taken into custody

Police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle through West Los Angeles

A slow-speed police pursuit through West Los Angeles ended with the suspect driver taken into custody after a police PIT maneuver led the suspect driver to crash into another police vehicle and a curb.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested the woman driving an allegedly stolen black BMW sedan on a Brentwood residential street, as aerial footage showed the barefoot woman resisting police contact.

The pursuit began in West Hollywood just before 7 a.m. and continued along Wilshire Boulevard through Brentwood, and slowly along residential streets.

The pursuit driver suspect crashes into a police vehicle in Brentwood after a PIT maneuver. KCAL News

At Montana and Bringham avenues, police conducted a PIT maneuver, spinning the suspect driver's car, which then collided head-on into a second police vehicle.

A woman got out of the car, shoeless, and appeared to be arguing with officers as they kept their distance.

The woman was ultimately detained and taken into police custody.