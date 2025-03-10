West LA marijuana dispensary security guard shoots and kills possible burglary suspect

Possible West LA burglary suspect shot and killed by marijuana dispensary security guard

Possible West LA burglary suspect shot and killed by marijuana dispensary security guard

Possible West LA burglary suspect shot and killed by marijuana dispensary security guard

A suspect who was shot by a West Los Angeles marijuana dispensary security guard during an alleged attempted burglary, died from his wounds, according to police.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 3:15 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired at a business at Pico Boulevard and Sawtelle Avenue.

When officers arrived at ERBA Markets Weed Dispensary, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken into custody and transported, police said.

The security guard told officers that the suspect deliberately crashed his vehicle into the dispensary. The guard, who was inside the business at the time of the crash, said the man was wearing a ski mask, and believing it was a burglary attempt, the guard fired and shot the suspect at least once.

The suspect collapsed on the sidewalk outside the business and later died from his injuries, according to police.