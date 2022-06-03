West Hollywood to suspend enforcement of permit parking during Pride events; street closures in place

Outloud Music Festival returns to WeHo after two years, despite rising COVID concerns

The City of West Hollywood will suspend enforcement of permit parking for WeHo Pride which kicks off Friday, city officials announced.

The enforcement will be suspended from 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 7 a.m. on Monday, June 6. However, all meter parking will be enforced.

Festival-goers are asked to observe the boundaries of West Hollywood. If people park in the City of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions must be observed.

Meanwhile, the following street closures will be in effect:

N. San Vicente Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.;

N. Robertson Boulevard will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 through Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10 a.m.;

Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022;

Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Festivities will begin Friday in West Hollywood kicking off a weekend-long street fair, music festival and parade planned in celebration of LGBTQ+ communities.

The weekend's events will be centered primarily around West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., where a weekend-long street fair will be held.

More information on street and facility closures during WeHo Pride can be found by calling (323) 848-6456.

For more information regarding WeHo Pride celebrations visit https://www.weho.org/community/weho-pride.



