Woman stabbed during West Hollywood brawl remains in critical condition, deputies say

The 20-year-old woman who was stabbed during a massive brawl in West Hollywood last weekend remained hospitalized on Thursday, according to authorities.

Maritza Gonzalez was still listed in critical condition at a local hospital on Thursday, four days after she was stabbed, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

"Through the initial and on-going investigation, a person of interest believed responsible for the stabbing, was discovered by the investigators," deputies noted.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard, between San Vicente and Robertson Boulevards, an LASD news release said at the time.

Deputies said that a person of interest contacted their West Hollywood Station to inquire about a different person being detained at the station on an unrelated charge.

"The person of interest was detained," said LASD's news release on Thursday. "The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, September 16, 2025."

The release notes that the district attorney's office declined to file charges, however, stating that further investigation was necessary.

The person of interest, who hasn't been identified, is cooperating, deputies said. They noted that there is no threat to the community.

"The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information available at this time," LASD said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.