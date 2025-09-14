Massive West Hollywood brawl ends with stabbing, suspect at large

A person was stabbed during a massive brawl in West Hollywood early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard, between San Vicente and Robertson Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Between 20 and 30 individuals were involved in a fight in that area. At one point, a person was stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. They're still at large as of Sunday morning, according to the LASD.

No additional details were immediately made available.